Active shooter reported at Tumwater Wal-Mart

Multi-Agency law enforcement personnel responded to a report of an active shooter at the Tumwater Wal-Mart Sunday afternoon.
By
4 cars shot on SR 509 in Des Moines

Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."

The case for and against 'missing middle'

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.

How much people make in the marijuana industry

There are well-paying jobs in the medical marijuana industry in the 29 states where it is legal, plus Washington DC. These jobs have qualifications and recruiters. Here are the estimated salaries for jobs in cultivation and production.

Massive Puget Sound drug operation taken down

More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.