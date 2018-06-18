2 people who died in separate motorcycle crashes in Thurston County have been identified

A man who crashed his motorcycle in Thurston County and a woman who was a passenger on a bike in Olympia, both of whom died, were identified Monday by the Thurston County Coroner.
Both incidents were reported Saturday.
The man, who crashed into a pole and died in the 9100 block of Spurgeon Creek Road Southeast about 4 p.m. Saturday, was Arturo Pena, 36, of Tacoma, Coroner Gary Warnock said.
The woman, who was a passenger on a motorcycle that was involved in a crash with a car at Bethel Street Northeast and Ethridge Avenue Northeast about 8:20 p.m. Saturday, was Sally Jones, 27, of Olympia, Warnock said.
Speed was thought to be factor in Pena's death, while the Olympia crash is under investigation, Olympia police said.
This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
