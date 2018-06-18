Eyewitnesses describe deadly shooting at Tumwater Walmart
Eyewitnesses describe the turmoil that occurred during the deadly shooting at the Walmart in Tumwater Sunday afternoon. The armed gunman who was shot and killed outside the store was identified Monday as Tim O. Day of McCleary.
With perfect weather and water conditions bringing people out on the Long Lake waters early Sunday morning Thurston County Sheriff's Deputy Jay Swanson joins Lacey Fire District 3 personnel for added safety patrols.
Sense what Bill Braack, pilot of the Smoke-n-Thunder JetCar, feels when he zooms down an airport runway at speeds well in excess of 300 miles per hour in a race against a Cobra attack helicopter at the Olympic Air Show in Tumwater Saturday.
Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."
Hanford workers began moving some of the highly radioactive sludge out of the K West Reactor Basin, located just 400 yards from the Columbia River, on June 12, 2018. It will be stored in below-ground cells until it can be prepared for disposal.
Lydia Hawk Elementary School students join Thurston County Food Bank Director Robert Coit and Operations Manager Judy Jones at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lacey Food Bank Tuesday along Martin Way East.
Spotty weather didn't dampen the spirits of several thousand participants and spectators on Sunday June 10th for the 2018 Capital City Pride Parade. With this year's theme of "Live.Love.Be" the parade began at it traditional starting point at the Ca
Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.
There are well-paying jobs in the medical marijuana industry in the 29 states where it is legal, plus Washington DC. These jobs have qualifications and recruiters. Here are the estimated salaries for jobs in cultivation and production.
More than 35 alleged members of a drug trafficking organization have been arrested this week, part of an ongoing drug trafficking ring takedown across Pierce, King, Snohomish, Skagit and Thurston Counties, according to U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes.