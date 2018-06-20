A man suspected of killing 12-year-old Tacoma girl Michella Welch has been arrested

Her body was found in a gulch near Puget Park on March 26, 1986. The suspect is believed to be in his late 60s and was taken into custody in Pierce County.
4 cars shot on SR 509 in Des Moines

Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."

The case for and against 'missing middle'

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.

How much people make in the marijuana industry

There are well-paying jobs in the medical marijuana industry in the 29 states where it is legal, plus Washington DC. These jobs have qualifications and recruiters. Here are the estimated salaries for jobs in cultivation and production.