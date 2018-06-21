37 pounds of meth seized from economy car in Tacoma, documents say

The Washington State Patrol arrested four Southern California residents Wednesday evening who had 37 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in an economy car in Tacoma, Pierce County prosecutors say.
The four men — a 25-year-old from National City, a 23-year-old from San Diego, a 46-year-old from Chula Vista and a 28-year-old from Fontana — were arraigned Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Each saw their bail set at $1 million.
According to charging documents:
A Drug Enforcement Agency informant tipped off his or her handler that there was going to be a 40-pound methamphetamine delivery in Pierce County, and that the San Diego man was flying in to broker the deal.
DEA agents placed the San Diego man under surveillance, and watched him go to a restaurant at the intersection of South 72nd and Hosmer streets, where he met with the men from Chula Vista and Fontana. After leaving the restaurant, they all got into the San Diego man's vehicle, where they remained for some time.
The informant told agents the methamphetamine would arrive at a nearby parking lot a short time later. The San Diego man drove to another lot and parked next to the economy car, driven by the National City man and bearing California license plates.
After the Chula Vista man got into the car, agents approached and detained the suspects. The National City man consented to a search of his car, where agents found packages containing 37 pounds of meth hidden inside.
The drugs have a street value of nearly $200,000.
The men were then arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail.
Kenny Ocker
