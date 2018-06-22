Melania Trump visits detention center for migrant children in Texas

Melania Trump was welcomed by staff at the Upbring New Hope Children's Center as she made an unannounced visit Thursday to the facility that houses 58 unaccompanied migrant children.
4 cars shot on SR 509 in Des Moines

Police are responding to a report of four cars struck by gunfire on State Route 509 in Des Moines Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Washington State Patrol say there were no injuries and are looking for an "active shooter."

The case for and against 'missing middle'

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.