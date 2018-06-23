U.S. military prepares to receive soldiers' remains from North Korea

More than six decades after the end of the Korean War, the U.S. military is preparing for the remains of some of its soldiers killed in the conflict to finally return home.
On Saturday, the U.S. military in South Korea said it had moved 100 wooden coffins and U.S. flags to the border with North Korea to prepare for the repatriation.
North Korea is expected to hand over the remains – believed to belong to some 200 to 250 U.S. servicemen – after President Donald Trump’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.
During that meeting, Kim committed to returning the remains of U.S. troops recovered from major Korean War battle sites in his country and said he would make way for the “immediate repatriation of those already identified.”
Panmunjom, the “truce village” that straddles the South-North Korean border, is where the remains are expected to be handed over, said Lt. Col. Jennifer Lovett, a U.S. military spokeswoman in South Korea. More coffins will be sent to the village in the coming days.
Metal caskets were also being readied at the U.S. air base in Osan, South Korea, to prepare for the cross-Pacific journey home. On Saturday, 158 metal coffins were sent to the air base, Lovett said.
She said it remained unclear when North Korea would deliver the remains to Panmunjom.
The temporary wooden caskets were provided to offer dignified treatment to the servicemen’s remains, as the U.S. military did not know what condition they would arrive in. The preparations were the first indication that the repatriation could be imminent.
Trump raised hopes Thursday when he said, “They’ve already sent back, or in the process of sending back, the remains of our great heroes who died in North Korea during the war.”
About 5,300 U.S. troops presumed to have been killed in North Korea are still unaccounted for. Even with the full cooperation of the North, recovery efforts are likely to take years.
Once the remains are sent to South Korea, they will be transferred to Hawaii, where painstaking forensic work must be carried out in order to identify them.
