January 6, 2017 1:26 PM

Birth Announcements for week ending Jan. 6, 2017

The Birth House

SALZER, Krystle and Brendan, Shelton, boy, Ethan Thomas Salzer, Dec. 20

Providence St. Peter Hospita

KRIER, Brittany and Josh, Olympia, boy, Kason Marshall Krier, Dec. 18

ORNELLAS, Amanda, Olympia, boy, Keaton Boone Ornellas, Dec. 19

ROBERTSON, Travis and Sherry, Roy, boy, Andrew Robertson, Dec 19

EIGHMEYER/LEMM, April and Bill, Yelm, boy, Taitayn Eighmeyer-Lemm, Dec. 21

KOPSTAD/BUTTS, Erika and Jeremy, Hoquiam, boy, Jeremiah Leif Kopstad, Dec. 22

DICKINSON, Casey and Curran, Yelm, boy, Langston Dickinson, Dec. 27

HELLING/SEALS, Julie and Michael, Tumwater, girl, Kailee Seals, Dec. 27

MIKESELL/KEATING, Jessica and Matt, Olympia, Emerson Belle Keating, girl, Dec. 31

