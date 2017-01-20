Births

January 20, 2017 10:25 AM

Birth Announcements for week ending Jan. 20, 2017

The Olympian

Around the Circle Midwifery

HERNESS-GRANADOS/HERNESS, Leonor and Anthony, Lacey, girl, Shirley Leticia Herness, Jan. 5

The Birth House

GALINDO, Stephanie and Michael, Olympia, boy, Jacob Francis Galindo, Jan. 11

Providence St. Peter Hospital

FINCH, Andee and Bryson, Elma, boy, Rowen Douglas Finch, Dec. 31

STANTON/FLORES, Stacy and Voldo, Aberdeen, girl, Catori Kialani Flores, Jan. 5

NELSON, Ashley and Jeff, Olympia, girl, Maddison Marie Nelson, Jan. 5

MORRIS, Jessica and Nick, Elma, boy, Ashton Russell Morris, Jan. 7

MYERS, Marissa, Shelton, girl, Delaney, Jan. 9

GARRAWAY, Michelle and Immanuel, Olympia, Trinity Michelle Grace Garraway, Jan. 10

Births

