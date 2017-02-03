Births

February 3, 2017 10:45 AM

Birth Announcements for week ending Friday Feb. 3, 2017

The Olympian

Capital Medical Center

ANTANAITIS, Heather and Robert, Tumwater, girl, Astrid Elizabeth Antanaitis, Jan. 24

Providence St. Peter Hospital

BLOOM, Julia and Ben, Olympia, girl, Parker Rainier Bloom, Jan. 16

ROBERTS/ORTEGA, Billie and Freddie, Olympia, boy, Roderick Elliott, Jan. 19

VEGA/RAMIREZ, Alyssa and Marcus, Olympia, girl, Aria Faith Ramirez, Jan. 21

SAMPSON, Katie and Doug, Olympia, girl, Kaylee Ann, Olympia, Jan. 21

ZELLER/STONE, Vennessa and Shane, Rochester, boy, Zekeial Ray Frederick Stone, Jan. 21

de los REYES, Michelle and Jason, Olympia, boy, Konrad Charles de los Reyes, Jan. 25

KAECH, Brittany and Trevor PeEll, boy, Angus Kaech, Jan. 25

Births

