Birth Announcements for week ending Friday Feb. 3, 2017

Capital Medical Center
ANTANAITIS, Heather and Robert, Tumwater, girl, Astrid Elizabeth Antanaitis, Jan. 24
Providence St. Peter Hospital
BLOOM, Julia and Ben, Olympia, girl, Parker Rainier Bloom, Jan. 16
ROBERTS/ORTEGA, Billie and Freddie, Olympia, boy, Roderick Elliott, Jan. 19
VEGA/RAMIREZ, Alyssa and Marcus, Olympia, girl, Aria Faith Ramirez, Jan. 21
SAMPSON, Katie and Doug, Olympia, girl, Kaylee Ann, Olympia, Jan. 21
ZELLER/STONE, Vennessa and Shane, Rochester, boy, Zekeial Ray Frederick Stone, Jan. 21
de los REYES, Michelle and Jason, Olympia, boy, Konrad Charles de los Reyes, Jan. 25
KAECH, Brittany and Trevor PeEll, boy, Angus Kaech, Jan. 25
Comments