March 3, 2017 11:11 AM

Birth Announcements for week ending March 3, 2017

The Olympian

Around the Circle Midwifery

PONCE, Ashleigh and Daniel, Lacey, girl, Melani Leeanne Momilani Ponce, Feb. 24

The Birth House

HEMPHILL, Stephanie and Reed, Lacey, girl, FreyaJean Hemphill, Feb. 6

CLARK-ATHEY/ATHEY, Melody and Wesley, Yelm, boy, Wesley Allen Athey III, Feb. 11

CHARETTE, Aleigh and Taylor, Tumwater, girl, Mateah Rose Charette, Feb. 23

Capital Medical Center

KALAMA/POSEY, Kahelelani and Kendrick, Yelm, boy, Darius Johnny Kalama-Posey, Feb. 16

COOTS, Brandi and Gregory, Yelm, boy, Carson West Coots, Feb. 22

BUMA, Devyn and John IV, Tenino, girl, Lyla Lee Buma, Feb. 23

Providence St. Peter Hospital

FROST, Nikki and Mike, Olympia, boy, Finnian Coval Frost, Feb. 10

HUGHES, Katelyn and Thomas, Lacey, boy, Thomas Brooks Hughes, Feb. 10

JENSEN, Samantha and Todd, Olympia, boy, Gavin, Feb. 11

MORRIS/HAIRE, Danielle and Justin, Olympia, boy, Liam Haire, Feb. 16

NICKEL/DEMARANVILLE, Andrea and Jeremy, Olympia, boy, Payton Michael Demaranville, Feb. 17

VERNON/TOLLEFSON, Christine and Paul, Lacey, girl, Jasmine Estrella, Feb. 17

LORN, Lori and Vileak, Lacey, boy, Noah Ponleak Lorn, Feb. 21

MARSHALL, Bobbi, boy, Orion, Feb. 23

