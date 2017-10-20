Birth Announcements for week ending Oct. 20, 2017

Capital Medical Center
CHAVEZ, Griselda and Jorge, Olympia, a boy, Julian, Oct. 6
LANGIMOUR/EMOS, Neimg and Anja, a girl, Kayla Emos, Oct. 9
HORN, Amanda and Benjamin, Shelton, a boy, Nicholas Robert, Oct. 12
CUMMINGS/MCNAUGHTON, Dakota and Phillip, Olympia, a boy, Elijah Carter King McNaughton, Oct. 9
PARSONS, Penny and Brian, Lacey, a boy, Hunter Keith, Aug. 17
PENNINGTON, Kari and Ryan, Chehalis, a boy, Wyatt Lee, Oct. 8
RIDLEY, Amanda and Antonio, Olympia, a boy, Camden Lee, Oct. 12
TOEBBE, Camie, Olympia, a girl, Lucy, Oct. 7
Providence St. Peter Hospital
DAVIS, Maranda and Joshua, Tenino, a girl, Ellie Marie, Oct. 7
VETTER, Kyla and Derek, Olympia, a girl, Nora Marion, Oct. 10
WHITEWOLF, Ashley and Brycie, Olympia, a girl, Cheyenne Feather, Oct. 9
