Births

Birth Announcements for week ending Oct. 20, 2017

The Olympian

October 20, 2017 1:27 PM

Capital Medical Center

CHAVEZ, Griselda and Jorge, Olympia, a boy, Julian, Oct. 6

LANGIMOUR/EMOS, Neimg and Anja, a girl, Kayla Emos, Oct. 9

HORN, Amanda and Benjamin, Shelton, a boy, Nicholas Robert, Oct. 12

CUMMINGS/MCNAUGHTON, Dakota and Phillip, Olympia, a boy, Elijah Carter King McNaughton, Oct. 9

PARSONS, Penny and Brian, Lacey, a boy, Hunter Keith, Aug. 17

PENNINGTON, Kari and Ryan, Chehalis, a boy, Wyatt Lee, Oct. 8

RIDLEY, Amanda and Antonio, Olympia, a boy, Camden Lee, Oct. 12

TOEBBE, Camie, Olympia, a girl, Lucy, Oct. 7

Providence St. Peter Hospital

DAVIS, Maranda and Joshua, Tenino, a girl, Ellie Marie, Oct. 7

VETTER, Kyla and Derek, Olympia, a girl, Nora Marion, Oct. 10

WHITEWOLF, Ashley and Brycie, Olympia, a girl, Cheyenne Feather, Oct. 9

