A quick primer for what’s happening at the Tacoma Home and Garden Show

Your roof is leaking, you hate your kitchen countertops and your garden needs a sprinkler system. Lucky you, there’s a one-stop event where any or all of those problems can be solved. The Tacoma Home and Garden Show opens Thursday and continues through Jan. 29 at the Tacoma Dome.
Here’s what’s happening at the show:
Garden lectures: Attend lectures and demonstrations by master gardeners, The News Tribune and The Olympian garden columnist Marianne Binetti, Tacoma garden designer Sue Goetz, Tacoma master rosarian Bruce Lind, Seattle gardening guru Ciscoe Morris and several more gardening authorities. Check the event website for a complete schedule.
Tiny homes: Shoreline-based Carriage Houses Northwest will display their versions of “tiny houses,” a new trend that has multiple purposes: miniature vacation homes, art studios, reading shacks and mother-in-law cottages. Two of the company’s models will be on display.
Vintage Market: Find the market in the southeast corner, featuring more than a dozen vendors selling vintage, repurposed and eclectic items for the home and garden.
Display gardens: Marenakos Rock Center and Olympic Landscapes will have inspirational display gardens featuring the latest trends in garden design.
Take-home plants: Willow Tree Gardens of University Place will have a selection of plants and bulbs. Their inventory will include some of the latest garden darlings, including hellebores, succulents, sedums and hardy perennials. Their display also will include garden art, furniture, fountains and other garden accents.
Vendors: A broad swath of home-and-garden vendors will be at the show. Countertop builders, roofers, barn builders, solar light tube installers and numerous others. Beyond craftsman, companies selling items such as gazebos, hot tubs, greenhouses and other outdoor buildings also can be found in the vendor section at the show, which has more than 500 total exhibitors.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Jan. 28; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29.
Where: Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma.
Cost: Tickets are $12 adults; free for children 16 and younger. Parking is free. Find a $2 discount coupon at otshows.com.
Information: otshows.com.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
