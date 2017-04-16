Hundreds descend on Priest Point Park for Easter egg fun

If it’s Easter Sunday, it must be Priest Point Park and the Olympia Eagles club Easter Egg hunt.

And so it was as hundreds of children, up to age 12, filled the park to hunt down a few plastic Easter eggs and then discover whether they had candy or a prize inside. An Easter egg hunt for children with special needs took place at noon, followed by the larger hunt at 2 p.m.

Right after the hunt began, it was over in a flash.

The Eagles work with South Sound Parent to Parent to put on the special needs Easter egg hunt.

“Let the children pick up the eggs,” Olympia Eagles past president David Rashott reminded the audience on his microphone. “This is for the kids.”

Rashott said the club has been putting on the hunt since 1967. It was started by Don Slade, he said, who began with 10-dozen eggs. It has grown to 21,000 eggs, Rashott said.

It costs the club $3,000 to $3,500 to put on the hunt and the club has several fundraisers to raise the money, including what the club calls the $1.98 beauty pageant, Rashott said.

The club got a big help from club members and volunteers a week ago Sunday, he said. More than 100 people showed up at the club to fill 21,000 eggs with candy, prizes and deals offered by about 20 sponsors.

How long did it take to do all that work?

Just under three hours, Rashott said.