Dogs are watching TV and Seattle is a top market

Despite colorblindness and no thumbs to work the remote, Seattle-area pups are becoming couch potatoes, according to viewership data released by Dog TV, a network that creates programming for dogs.
Seattle ranks fifth among viewership for the network that claims its programing is entertaining and educational for dogs. The network’s programing is designed to help dogs combat boredom, stress, separation anxiety and hyperactivity. Dogs can see only blue and yellow but not red and green so the network emphasizes certain colors so dogs pay attention to the screen.
Dog TV’s highest rated show is “Noise Phobia,” which slowly introduces noises and scenarios that might be phobias for some dogs.
"Dogs like watching video of other dogs in action, dog-human interactions, and environments they enjoy like fields, beaches and urban landscapes," said Nicholas Dodman, the network’s chief scientist.
Los Angeles topped the list of cities with the most Dog TV viewers. It was followed by New York, Houston and Chicago.
Dog TV is available through Comcast, DirecTV and a variety of streaming services.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments