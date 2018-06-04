Point Defiance Zoo adds new 100-ton attraction

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.
Georgia's Peach Festival features the world's biggest peach cobbler, made with 75 gallons of peaches, 90 pounds of butter, and 150 pounds of sugar. But cobbler chef Rich Bennett says one item not in the recipe is the real key.
Whatcom County's maritime weather is well-suited to growing many varieties of berries, and continues to be the top red raspberry-producing county in the United States. Strawberries and blueberries also grow locally and are available at u-pick farms.
Life can be a little scary, especially when you're a fawn trying to navigate a road as a car approaches. Jessie Larson of Bremerton shot this touching footage of the mother's rescue after turning off her car to ease their concern.
Disease cases from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled in the U.S. from 2004 to 2016, with tick-borne illness seeing the most dramatic increase. The CDC says many local health departments lack the tools to protect people.
Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, Miss., explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Gulfport's Chandeleur Brewing Company to pair beer with ice cream to create a unique summer treat.
This is a "How it works" video of 'the BackSeat' app. A few of the key features are reviewed here. There are several more settings within the app as well as the app being customize-able based on your lifestyle.
Four of the top 5 metro areas that saw the biggest jump in poverty from 2010-2016 are in the western United States. The most recent ALICE report for Pierce County found a total of 42 percent of households living at the poverty level.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a h