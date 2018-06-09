Plogging: It's all the rage for cleaning up your city while staying fit

Tired of seeing trash strewn along their routes, local Miami runners have adopted an environmental fitness craze from Sweden called Plogging
Frankie Ruiz
A clash of cake and faith

Politics & Government

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.

Beer in your ice cream?

Living

Beer in your ice cream?

Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, Miss., explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Gulfport's Chandeleur Brewing Company to pair beer with ice cream to create a unique summer treat.