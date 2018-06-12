A beginner's guide to safe and happy hiking

Following a remarkably dry spring, hiking season is already upon us in the Northwest. This video provides some simple advice to make your journey more enjoyable.
Drew Perine
Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Living

Suicides are rising across the U.S.

Suicide is on the rise across the United States. It is more than a mental health condition — states and communities can adopt comprehensive strategies to prevent suicide.

A clash of cake and faith

Politics & Government

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.