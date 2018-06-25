New worldwide Alzheimer's study to include Tacoma

Qualifying participants, age 60-75 are needed for 5-8 year study looking at preventive treatment. It is the most common form of dementia and is now the third leading age-adjusted cause of death in Washington state
Sense what Bill Braack, pilot of the Smoke-n-Thunder JetCar, feels when he zooms down an airport runway at speeds well in excess of 300 miles per hour in a race against a Cobra attack helicopter at the Olympic Air Show in Tumwater Saturday.
A remarkably dry spring will resume this weekend as forecasters predict temperatures to rise into the 80s. It's a prime opportunity to go hiking. This video provides some simple advice to make your journey more enjoyable.
Ty Koehn, a pitcher for Mounds View High in Minnesota showed amazing sportsmanship after striking out batter Jack Kocon to send his team to state. As his teammates celebrated, he went straight to the batter, a longtime friend, to console him.
A police officer and two businessmen in York, S.C., collected 3,350 pairs of socks for the "Socks for the Sockless" drive to donate to area shelters. To celebrate reaching their goal, the men ate the Carolina Reaper — the world's hottest pepper.
Molly Schuyler, the #1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record for the second consecutive year in the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship.
The CDC reports that “dogs bite 4.5 million people” annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.