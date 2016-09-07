Restaurant inspections for Sept. 7

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Figero’s Pizza
19810 Highway 99 SW, Rochester
Aug. 11: Routine check (5 red, 0 blue).
Comments: Red — One employee had an expired foodhandler card.
Best Buffet
7565 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater
Aug. 3: Routine check (75 red, 12 blue).
Comments: Red — One employee had an expired foodhandler card. Cookline handwash sink is broken, and second handwash sink was blocked by cans and not accessible. Excessive grease accumulation below cookline fryers and ovens. Several foods on buffet line steam table in double-stacked pans and at temperatures below 135 degrees. All potentially hazardous hot foods must be held above 135 degrees. Sushi at Mongolian grill station was not labeled according to the posted time as a control protocol. Food must be marked or labeled when using time as a control. Celery and bean sprouts on ice at Mongolian grill station between 43-48 degrees. All cold holding/storage must be maintained at 41 degrees or below. Wiping cloth sanitizer not set up at time of inspection. Blue — Warewashing machine sanitizer not present. Re-inspection: A re-inspection was conducted Aug. 16, at which time all red violations had been corrected.
Plaza Jalisco
5212 Capitol Blvd. S., Tumwater
Aug. 12: Routine check (15 red, 13 blue).
Comments: Red — Handwash sink for line access was clogged with food debris. Handwash sinks must be used only for handwashing. Long-handled wire mixer stored in handsink for prep area access. Again, handwashing sinks must be used for handwashing only. Utensils must be stored in clean and sanitized holders. Blue — Soap and paper towel dispensers installed at food prep sink. No handwashing can take place at food prep sink. Mixer rod used with power drill is not food grade or food-use approved. Painted finish on this tool has chipped. Three-door prep refrigerator foods have temperatures that vary from 41-45 degrees. The refrigerator must maintain temperatures of all foods at or below 41 degrees.
Paco’s Tacos
4520 Lacey Blvd., Lacey
Aug. 16: Routine check (5 red, 0 blue).
Comments: Red — Raw whole-shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in walk-in.
Bagel Brothers
400 Cooper Point Road, Olympia
Aug. 24: Routine check (0 red, 3 blue).
Comments: Blue — Accumulated debris around garbage storage area.
Thai Garden
2735 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Aug. 24: Routine check (45 red, 2 blue).
Comments: Red — Soup label observed in cookline handwash sink. Handwash sinks must be used for handwashing only. Cooked rice noodles observed cooling in two-door Turbo Air prep cooler in a covered container at a depth of 3-4 inches. Proper cooling methods must be observed. Foods in two-door prep cooler were above 41 degrees. Blue — Bar handwashing sink missing handwash sign.
Emperor’s Palace
400 Cooper Point Road, Olympia
Aug. 11: Routine check (65 red, 7 blue).
Comments: Red — Employee observed cracking raw whole-shell eggs and contaminating gloves, then plating ready-to-eat food without washing hands and replacing gloves. Raw, whole-shell eggs observed in walk-in cooler above ready-to-eat foods and produce. Cooked rice, beef and pot stickers cooling in meat walk-in and covered at depths between 2-4 inches, with rice at 113 degrees and beef at 70 degrees. Foods in cold holding/storage must be 41 degrees or below. Warewashing sanitizer in unlabeled container. Blue — Warewash sanitizer was too weak and no test strips were available for testing. Employee restroom did not have handwash sign posted. Re-inspection: A re-inspection was conducted Aug. 24, at which time all red violations had been corrected.
Megabites
1500 Jefferson St., Olympia
Aug. 23: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue).
Double Joy Teriyaki
700 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey
Aug. 8: Routine check (35 red, 16 blue).
Comments: Red — Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous foods. Cabbage on counter was 78 degrees, chicken on counter was in the danger zone at 103-115 degrees. Improper holding of cold food. Bean sprouts in merchandizer in front was 51 degrees. Blue — Facility does not have commercial refrigeration for open foods — only residential and merchandising units. Chicken was being thawed at room temperature. In-use utensils were improperly stored in standing water at 72 degrees.
Comments