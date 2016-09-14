Restaurant inspections for Sept. 14

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Pints & Quarts
Capital Mall, Olympia
Aug. 23: Routine check (25 red; 2 blue)
Comments: Red — The person in charge had an expired foodhandler card. Water pitcher observed in handwash sink. Handwash sinks must be used for handwashing only. Case of eggs in walk-in above ready-to-eat foods. Eggs and raw meats must be stored below or away from ready-to-eat food. Blue — Food in single-door prep cooler and white homestyle cooler had temperatures above 41 degrees. Bar handwash sink was missing handwash sign.
Littlerock Saloon
6520 128th Ave. SW, Littlerock
Aug. 19: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Brewery City Pizza
2705 Limited Lane, Olympia
Aug. 11: Routine check (10 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Diced tomato in two-door salad prep cooler was between 43-47 degrees. Blue — Grease accumulation observed beside and below kitchen fryer. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Restrooms observed without handwashing signs. Handwash signs are required at all handwash sinks.
Old School Pizza
408 Franklin St., Olympia
Aug. 18: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Open-top cooler seems to be operating normally but fan blowing over top is warming sausage, tomato to 52 degrees. Cook’s dial probe thermometer reads 96 degrees at actual 83 degrees.
Jack in the Box
1635 Mottman Road, Tumwater
Aug. 19: Routine check (15 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Many employees have missing or expired foodhandler cards. Single-door prep table with cheeses was between 46-48 degrees on top. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or colder. Blue — Protein hold cabinet has accumulated food debris beneath trays.
Office Bar & Grill
2030 Mottman Road SW, Olympia
Aug. 19: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Sanitizer test strips unavailable at time of inspection.
Domino’s Pizza
3225 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Aug. 19: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — All handwash sinks fail to reach at least 100 degrees after several minutes of running.
Domino’s Pizza
533 Custer Way, Tumwater
Aug. 18: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card. Thermometer in walk-in cooler is broken.
Pellegrino’s Catering
5757 Littlerock
Aug. 17: Routine check (50 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Chicken wraps were cooling in walk-in at 63 degrees, covered and at a depth greater than 2 inches. Breaded chicken on counter was 65 degrees. Per the person in charge, the chicken had been left out for approximately 30 minutes. Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous foods is not permitted. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Aug. 31, at which time all red violations from Aug. 17 inspection had been corrected.
El Sarape II
1200 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Aug. 9: Routine check (45 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Dishes observed in bar handwash sink. Handwash sinks must be kept clear for handwashing only. Raw chicken in walk-in cooler and raw chicken and beef in two-door upright cooler stored above ready-to-eat foods and produce. All raw eggs and meats must be stored below or away from ready-to-eat foods. Meat filling was cooling in walk-in uncovered and at a depth greater than 2 inches. Chicken and beef was observed in two-door cooler at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Blue — Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine. In-use utensils must be stored in a way that prevents contamination. Test strips for wiping cloth and warewash sanitizer were unavailable.
