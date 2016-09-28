Restaurant inspections for Sept. 28

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Little Caesar’s
1350 Marvin Road NE, Lacey
Aug. 8: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — There was no sanitizer in sanitizing bucket.
McDonalds
2430 93rd Ave. SW, Tumwater
Aug. 9: Routine check (15 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Hot water at handwash sink took about three minutes to reach temperature of 100 degrees. It should reach temperature in about 20-30 seconds. One employee had an expired food-handler card.
Oly Burger
212 Caton Way SW, Olympia
Aug. 9: Routine check (30 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee was observed cracking whole-shell raw eggs and soiling gloves, then removing gloves and replacing them with new gloves without washing hands before working with ready-to-eat foods. Whole raw shelled eggs stored over cooked chicken patties. Raw eggs and meats should be stored below or away from ready-to-eat foods. Blue — Wiping cloth sanitizer was too strong.
Pat’s Cafe
6011 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
July 25: Routine check (30 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Food-handler cards were unavailable for both employees. Employee washed hands with gloves on and without soap. Blue — Prep unit not operating/not functional. Ware-washing facilities improperly used. The sanitizing step is not happening.
Phoebe’s
1800 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Aug. 9: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Pizza Hut/Wing Street
205 Kenyon Road NW, Olympia
Aug. 10: Routine check (0 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Blue — Shelves in upright freezer where chicken is stored are dirty with food debris.
Terrace on the Green
3636-A Country Club Road NW, Olympia
Aug. 5: Routine check (10 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Salsa and salmon in three-door prep cooler were 45-47 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain 41 degree temperature or below. Blue — Sanitizer test strips unavailable.
Meconi’s Italian Subs
111 Tumwater Blvd., Tumwater
Sept. 7: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Pho Vy
909 Sleater-Kinney Road, Lacey
Sept. 7: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
The Gyro Spot
317 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
Sept. 13: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Sanitizer in sink dispenser and wiping cloth bucket is too weak.
Subway
1050 Plum St. SE, Olympia
Sept. 9: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Limeberry
1110 College St. SE, Lacey
Aug. 31: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Comments