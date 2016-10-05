Restaurant inspections for Oct. 5

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Red Lobster
4905 Martin Way E, Lacey
Sept. 1: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Sanitizer test strips were not available.
Ram Restaurant & Brewery
8100 Freedom Lane NE, Lacey
Sept. 12: Routine check (35 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee did not wash hands before placing gloves on after changing tasks. Potentially hazardous foods were found in danger zone: rice was 42-44 degrees, pasta was 42-44 degrees and grilled mushrooms were between 42-44 degrees. Blue — Sanitizer test strips were unavailable.
Taco Time
8208 Quinault Drive NE, Lacey
Sept. 12: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Regular and chocolate milk were cold holding at temperatures between 43-45 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below.
California Tacos
Harrison Avenue, mobile unit, Olympia
Sept. 12: Routine check (40 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — One foodhandler card was expired. Employee washed hands for less than required 20 seconds. Handsink basin filled with a pot and general paper waste. Handsinks must be accessible for handwashing at all times. Blue — Sanitizer not prepared at time of inspection.
Pho Thai
805 College St., Lacey
Aug. 29: Routine check (65 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — One foodhandler card was expired. Potentially hazardous foods in multiple locations being improperly cooled: curry in walk-in freezer was in large metal pan greater than 2 inches deep, grilled chicken in prep unit bottom was being cooled at depths greater than 2 inches in plastic tubes and was 50 degrees, tripe in prep unit bottom was 49 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods being stored at room temperature. Bean sprouts on the counter were 52 degrees. Several foods in various locations and coolers were not being stored at temperatures below 41 degrees. Blue — A bowl was being used as a rice scoop. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Sept. 12, at which time all violations had been corrected.
Hawks Prairie Inn
8306 Quinault Drive NE, Lacey
Aug. 10: Routine check (55 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Bar sink was being used as a dump sink. Handsinks must be accessible for handwashing at all times. Pasta in bottom left of cold holding drawer was 43 degrees. Ice cream mix was 48 degrees in bin, with machine turned off. No approved variance for specialized processing of foods, such as the use of cryovac for beef, turkey and fish. Remove from service all foods specially processed, and apply for variance. Blue — Sanitizer concentration was too weak. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Aug. 31, at which time all violations had been corrected.
Junction Bar & Grill
2100 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester
Sept. 12: Routine check (5 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Cook’s foodhandler card was expired. Blue — In-use wiping towel had no sanitizer residual present. Wiping towels need to be stored in sanitizer. Wall surfaces along urinal must be repaired to good construction and suitable water-resistant material.
Eagan’s Drive-in & Espresso
6400 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Sept. 9: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Food prep sink was used to wash various plastic equipment ware. Food prep sink should only be used to rinse or thaw foods.
Daddy O’s
4663 Whitman Lane SE, Lacey
Sept. 9: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Sanitizer solution had no sanitizer present.
Mercato Ristorante
111 Market St. NE, Olympia
Sept. 1: Routine check (0 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Blue — Build-up on ice scoop holder on ice machine.
Bread Peddler Creperie
222 Capitol Way N, Olympia
Sept. 1: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
