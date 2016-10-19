Restaurant inspections for Oct. 19

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Charlie’s Bar & Grill
620 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Sept. 21: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Guest House Inn & Suites
1600 74th Ave. SW, Tumwater
Sept. 20: Routine check (20 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Sausage patties just placed in hot holding were 90-97 degrees. These must be heated to 140 degrees before being placed in hot holding. White home-style refrigerator in kitchen needs thermometer.
Paul’s Burger & Teriyaki
3959 Martin Way E., Olympia
Sept. 21: Routine check (0 red, 3 blue)
Comments: Blue — Door surfaces of prep refrigerator unclean.
Martin Way Diner
2423 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Sept. 21: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
N.W. Sausage & Deli
5945 Prather Road SW, Rochester
Aug. 19: Routine check (25 red, 20 blue)
Comments: Red — Fifteen-pound prime rib roast cooled at temperatures from 42-48 degrees. Solid meat cuts must be reduced to four pounds and separated when cooled. Blue — Auto towel dispenser isn’t working. Handwash sign is needed at hand sink. Light fixture in dish prep area does not have cover to protect lamps. Fixture must have shielding to prevent breakage. Dishwasher had no chlorine in sanitizing rinse.
Falls Terrace
106 Deschutes Way S., Tumwater
Sept. 20: Routine check (5 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees had expired foodhandler cards.
Capital Place Retirement
700 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia
Sept. 19: Routine check (5 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card.
Costco Food Court Deli
5500 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater
Sept. 21: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Thai Way Express
Capital Mall, Olympia
Sept. 26: Routine check (20 red, 9 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee was observed rinsing plastic insert in front handwash sink. Handwash sinks are to be used only for handwashing. Chicken, noodles and tofu in two-door prep table with one-door lid were 46-48 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be kept in cold holding at 41 degrees or below. Blue — Chlorine test strips unavailable at time of inspection. Handwash sign absent on kitchen handwash sink. Employee food observed in several coolers among restaurant food. Employee food should be in a specific area separate from restaurant food.
Menchie’s
Capital Mall, Olympia
Sept. 26: Routine check (5 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee was missing a foodhandler card.
AFC Sushi @ Fred Meyer
555 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater
Sept. 26: Routine check (0 red, 2 blue)
Comments: Blue — Handwash sign absent from handwash sink.
Norma’s Burgers @ I-5
10322 Martin Way E., Olympia
Sept. 13: Routine check (25 red, 7 blue)
Comments: Red — Cooked link sausage was being kept in insert on counter at 71 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be kept in cold holding at 41 degrees or below. Blue — Screen on back door was not held to frame well enough to discourage entrance of pests. Dry storage shelving less than six inches off the floor.
