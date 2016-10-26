Restaurant inspections for Oct. 26

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Taco Del Mar
1350 Marvin Road NE, Lacey
Sept. 12: Routine check (50 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees had expired foodhandler cards. Employee was observed washing hands for less than required 20 seconds and attempted to wash hands at dish station. Rear handsink was inacessible. Salsa in handsink dripping unknown sauce creates potential contamination from the sink. Blue — Sanitizer solution was too weak. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Sept. 28, at which time 25 red violations were noted.
Jamba Juice
1350 Marvin Road NE, Lacey
Sept. 28: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Jasmine
4317 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey
Sept. 28: Routine check (10 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Foodhandler cards for multiple employees were either unavailable or expired. No thermometer was available on site. Blue — Facility has numerous refrigerators and coolers, all working, with form of temperature control. Test strips for sanitizer solution were unavailable.
Charley’s Grilled Subs
Capital Mall, Olympia
Sept. 29: Routine check (5 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee was missing a foodhandler card. Blue — Blueberry smoothie mix thawing in stagnant water. Foods must be thawed using an approved method. Three-compartment sink leaking into a bucket at time of inspection.
Mi Casa Mexican Grill
2747 Pacific Ave., Olympia
Sept. 30: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Jersey Mikes
1401 Marvin Road NE, Lacey
Sept. 20: Routine check (65 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee placed gloves on without washing hands after changing tasks. Whole muscle roast beef on counter in insert was 120-122 degrees. Cooling must be done by an approved method. Sliced tomatoes in covered in walk-in were 46 degrees. Cold holding/storage must be 41 degrees or colder. Consumer advisory absent for under-cooked items on menu. Blue — Sanitizer solution was too weak. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Sept. 28, at which time all red violations had been corrected.
Burger King
5252 Capitol Blvd. S, Tumwater
Sept. 30: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Yukio’s Teriyaki
3430 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia
Sept. 29: Routine check (35 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Four boxes of chicken peces stored outside of refrigeration with temperatures ranging from 41-53. Potentially hazardous foods must be stored in cold holding at 41 degrees or colder. Handwash sink was blocked by containers and buckets.
Subway
5750 Ruddell Road SE, Lacey
Sept. 28: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had improper foodhandler card. Blue — xx.
On Point Pizza
3444 South Bay Road NE, Olympia
Sept. 28: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Comments