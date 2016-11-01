Restaurant inspections for Nov. 2

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Taqueria La Esquinita
Mobile unit/Tumwater
Sept. 20: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Panera Bread
2525 Capital Mall Drive, Olympia
Oct. 6: Routine check (40 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card, and two others had invalid foodhandler cards. Apple balsamic salad dressing observed at 56 degrees on the counter. Room temperature storage of potentially hazardous foods in not permitted. Several potentially hazardous foods were above minimum temperature at pick-up window prep area. Blue — xx.
I. Talia Pizzeria
2505 Fourth Ave. W, Olympia
Oct. 4: Routine check (5 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees were missing foodhandler cards at time of inspection. Blue — Ice machine had accumulation of mold. Cardboard debris in garbage storage facility. Also, cardboard dumpster lacks a lid.
Wetzel’s Pretzels
Capital Mall, Olympia
Sept. 19: Routine check (50 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee was observed returning to work and putting on gloves without washing hands. Person in charge observed using handwash sink to fill a container of water for food prep. Handwash sinks are for handwashing only. Several coolers with foods above 41 degrees. All cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or colder. Blue — Portable fans were dirty (repeat violation). Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Oct. 4, at which time all violations from the previous inspection had been corrected.
Taco Del Mar
555 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater
Oct. 5: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Restroom handwash sink lacks hot water.
Olive Garden
2400 Capital Mall Drive, Olympia
Sept. 21: Routine check (60 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Bar handwash sink observed with cutting board in sink basin. Handwash sinks are for handwashing only. Pasta in three-drawer cooler observed covered with wrap and between 50-52 degrees. Pasta was prepared 30-60 minutes prior and cooled in an ice bath. Also, alfredo sauce in walk-in cooler observed covered, at 2-3-inches depth at 52-55 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be cooled in approved method. Several potentially hazardous foods were stored on ice above 41 degrees. Temperature log for soup not being maintained. Blue — Tomatoes and potatoes stored on floor in dry storage areas. Also, bags of chicken on floor in walk-in freezer. Foods must be stored six inches off the floor. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Oct. 5, at which time all of the violations from the previous inspections had been corrected.
Oly Go Juice
Mobile unit/West Central Park, Olympia
Oct. 3: Routine check (10 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Kombucha and water kefir in kegerator was at 63 degrees. Blue — Chlorine wiping cloth sanitizer was too strong. Warewashing currently lacks a sanitize step for equipment and utensil washing.
Century Theaters
Capital Mall, Olympia
Oct. 3: Routine check (5 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card. Blue — In-use tongs and spoons stored in 50-53 degree water. In-use utensils must be stored in ice or dry. Warewash sanitizer tested too weak.
The Flaming Eggplant
The Evergreen State College, Olympia
Oct. 4: Routine check (35 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Two of three handwash sinks were missing paper towels. Bratwurst in prep cooler were 53 degrees, cooling in a two-inch pan, covered. Potentially hazardous foods must be cooked using approved method. Blue — Several wiping cloth santizer buckets had no sanitizer.
Seoul Restaurant
7515 Martin Way E, Olympia
Sept. 13: Routine check (15 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Fishcakes on ice on counter were 86 degrees, and potatoes on counter were 74 degrees. Other potentially hazardous foods in prep unit were at varying temperatures over 41 degrees. Consumer advisory absent for itmes that may be ordered raw or undercooked. Blue — Beef being thawed in box on trash can. Test strips unavailable for dishwasher and sanitizer.
