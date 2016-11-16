Restaurant inspections for Nov. 16

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months, can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
The Colonial Inn
3730 14th Ave. SE, Lacey
Sept. 22: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Damp wiping towels in use at prep work areas were not stored in sanitizer solution.
Don Garcias
5730 Ruddell Road SE, Lacey
Sept. 22: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
China House
4740 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia
Sept. 23: Routine check (35 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Fried rice in hot-holding steam table was 130 degrees. Hot holding must maintain temperature of 135 degrees or hotter. Large bowl of raw chicken was 58-60 degrees. All foods in two-door prep fridge were at 42-44 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or colder. Blue — Wiping towels in use had no sanitizer residual.
Teriyaki Delight
855 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater
Aug. 22: Routine check (90 red; 11 blue)
Comments: Red — Person in charge and employee were observed washing hands in the three-compartment sink. Handwashing must take place at handwashing sink only. Person in charge plating ready-to-eat chicken with his bare hands. Raw whole-shell eggs observed in walk-in above ready-to-eat foods. All raw meats and eggs must be below or away from ready-to-eat foods. Cooked potstickers observed being stored on a cart at room temperature. Potentially hazardous foods cannot be left out at room temperature. Bean sprouts in two-door prep table and noodles in True merchandiser were above 41 degrees. Blue — In-use utensils observed being stored in stagnant 73-degree water. In-use utensils must be stored using an approved method in hot water 135 degrees or above, or in cold water 41 degrees or below. Employee observed washing pots and utensils in the three-compartment sink without using sanitizer or allowing the dishes to air dry. Numerous non-food contact surfaces with accumulated debris. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Aug. 22, at which time 30 red violations and 16 blue violations were noted. Reinspection: An additional reinspection was conducted on Sept. 14, at which time all violations from previous inspections had been corrected.
Hotel RL
2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia
Sept. 21: Routine check (30 red; 15 blue)
Comments: Red — Arugula and cucumber on counter for 30 minutes at 44 degrees. Per the person in charge, items were to prepare smoothies. All potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at 41 degrees or colder and should not be left out at room temperature. Egg mix in upper section of the in-counter prep table was between 44-45 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. Blue — Several ice scoops stored on top of ice machine. Ice scoops should be stored in a cleanable container to prevent contamination. Chlorine sanitizer test strips unavailable for barware wash machine. Several ice machines with mold on top of bin. Handwash sign absent from men’s employee restroom.
Aztec Lanes
2825 Martin Way, Olympia
Sept. 23: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Jimmy’s Restaurant
3530 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
Sept. 27: Routine check (25 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — About 15 pounds of whole breast chicken and chopped prepared chicken on work table at temperatures from 49-59 degrees. Remove only enough meat that can be processed in 30 minutes, then return to refrigerator. Blue — Sanitizer solution was dirty with no chlorine residual. Replace sanitizer more often. Hand contact surfaces such as refrigerator doors and handles have grime build-up.
Beau Leggs Fish ’n’ Chips
8765 Tallon Lane, Lacey
Sept. 19: Routine check (40 red; 6 blue)
Comments: Red — Pasta was being cooled in plastic reused container, covered in prep unit bottom at 46 degrees. Raw shrimp was in prep unit at 54 degrees. Hush puppy mix was 49 degrees in reach-in. Stem thermometer not used to verify food temperatures. Blue — Chicken was being thawed in standing water on drain board. In-use utensils were being improperly stored in water at 46 degrees.
California Tacos
Mobile unit/Martin Way, Lacey
Sept. 19: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Foodhandler card was unavailable for inspection. Blue — No chlorine sanitizer was detected in sanitizing bucket.
El Taco Amigo
6700 Martin Way, Olympia
Oct. 5: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Papa John’s
4514 Lacey Blvd., Lacey
Oct. 5: Routine check (15 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Valid foodhandler cards unavailable for three employees. Potentially hazardous foods in bottom of prep unit were between 43-49 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or colder.
