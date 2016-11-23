Restaurant inspections for Nov. 23

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months, can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Red Wagon Burgers
7205 Capitol Blvd. SW, Tumwater
Oct. 11: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Handwash sinks at front prep line and back prep area were blocked from access by bucket of sanitizer solution and chair and cleaning supplies.
Applebee’s
525 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Lacey
Oct. 7: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had an expired foodhandler card.
Anthony’s Hearthfire
1675 Marine View Drive NE, Olympia
Sept. 29: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Panda Express
Capital Mall, Olympia
Oct. 10: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Three employees were missing foodhandler cards.
Einstein Bagels
The Evergreen State College, Olympia
Oct. 11: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Applebee’s
2500 Capital Mall Drive SW, Olympia
Oct. 11: Routine check (40 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee was missing a foodhandler card. All cookline prep tables had foods above 41 degrees. Walk-in cooler foods were between 44-45 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or colder.
Mayan Family Restaurant
4520 Pacific Ave., Lacey
Oct. 4: Routine check (15 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Disclosure statement absent for items on menu that require reminder statement. Bottles were not properly labeled. Blue — Ice machine dirty. Test strips unavailable for sanitizer.
Izzy’s
3540 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia
Oct. 14: Routine check (25 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Pans of penne pasta and cheese being prepped for cooling ranged in temperature from 88-93 degrees. Hot foods for cooling should not be kept out more than 30 minutes.
Passage to India
810 Sleater Kinney Road SE, Lacey
Sept. 20: Routine check (55 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Facility found to be operating in an imminent health hazard condition. Facility has inadequate refrigeration, with both units not maintaining food safety temperatures. Foodhandler cards were unavailable for each employee. Shredded potatoes in prep table bottom rotten with discoloration and odor. Boiled potatoes from the day before were placed in milk crate in walk-in at 43 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods in both the prep unit and walk-in exceed 41 degrees and are less than 50 degrees. Thermometer is not accurate. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Oct. 11, at which time all violations had been corrected.
Arby’s
2528 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Oct. 24: Routine check (20 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee observed rinsing whipped cream nozzle in handwash sink. Overnight cooking/hot hold temperature logs were incomplete. Unattended cooking is prohibited without continuous temperature monitoring and documentation.
Arepa II
Mobile unit, Olympia
Oct. 19: Routine check (0 red; 13 blue)
Comments: Blue — Flour bin stored on the floor. Food must be stored 6 inches off the floor. Wiping cloth bucket had no sanitizer. In-use utensils in stagnant 65-degree water.
Aya Sushi
1500 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Oct. 20: Routine check (35 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee observed handwashing for less than 10 seconds and drying hands with cloth towel. Handwashing must last 20 seconds and hands must be dried with a single-use towel. Shrimp on ice by cookline was at 44-51 degrees. All cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. Blue — Frozen shrimp observed thawing in stagnant water.
