Food & Drink

January 4, 2017 5:13 AM

Restaurant inspections for Jan. 4

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months, can be found in our online database.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Blimpie’s

17100 State Route 507 SE, Yelm

Dec. 7: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)

Comments: Red — Two-door refrigerator is leaking refrigerant.

Mod Pizza

5128 Yelm Highway, Lacey

Dec. 7: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)

Comments: Red — Some employees had expired foodhandler cards. Blue — Dishwasher does not drain properly to remove all soapy water, resulting in excess foam and soap residual.

Saigon Rendezvous

117 Fifth Ave. W, Olympia

Dec. 1: Routine check (10 red; 2 blue)

Comments: Red — No cook’s probe thermometer. Two workers did not have foodhandler cards. Blue — Buildup on refrigerators, under counters, corners of floors etc., must be cleaned.

Cascadia Grill

200 Fourth Ave. W, Olympia

Dec. 6: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)

DOT Cafe

212 Maple Park Drive SE, Olympia

Dec. 6: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)

Mason-Dixon Line

9900 Highway 12 SW, Rochester

Dec. 1: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)

Brewery City Pizza

5150 Capitol Blvd. S, Tumwater

Dec. 6: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)

Inferno’s Brick Oven Pizza

111 Tumwater Blvd., Tumwater

Dec. 6: Routine check (10 red; 3 blue)

Comments: Red — Opened quart of half-n-half in black homestyle refrigerator was 48 degrees. Blue — Door seal of walk-in cooler is detached and in disrepair.

McDonald’s

1335 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia

Dec. 6: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)

Olympia Elks

1818 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia

Dec. 8: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)

Related content

Food & Drink

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

View more video

Entertainment Videos