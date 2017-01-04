Restaurant inspections for Jan. 4

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months, can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Blimpie’s
17100 State Route 507 SE, Yelm
Dec. 7: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Two-door refrigerator is leaking refrigerant.
Mod Pizza
5128 Yelm Highway, Lacey
Dec. 7: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Some employees had expired foodhandler cards. Blue — Dishwasher does not drain properly to remove all soapy water, resulting in excess foam and soap residual.
Saigon Rendezvous
117 Fifth Ave. W, Olympia
Dec. 1: Routine check (10 red; 2 blue)
Comments: Red — No cook’s probe thermometer. Two workers did not have foodhandler cards. Blue — Buildup on refrigerators, under counters, corners of floors etc., must be cleaned.
Cascadia Grill
200 Fourth Ave. W, Olympia
Dec. 6: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
DOT Cafe
212 Maple Park Drive SE, Olympia
Dec. 6: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Mason-Dixon Line
9900 Highway 12 SW, Rochester
Dec. 1: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Brewery City Pizza
5150 Capitol Blvd. S, Tumwater
Dec. 6: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Inferno’s Brick Oven Pizza
111 Tumwater Blvd., Tumwater
Dec. 6: Routine check (10 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Opened quart of half-n-half in black homestyle refrigerator was 48 degrees. Blue — Door seal of walk-in cooler is detached and in disrepair.
McDonald’s
1335 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Dec. 6: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Olympia Elks
1818 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
Dec. 8: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
