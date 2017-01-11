Restaurant inspections for Jan. 11

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Jim Bob’s Chuck Wagon
4011 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
Dec. 9: Routine check (25 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Approximately three gallons of chili with ground meat and tomatoes cooled from previous day at a temperature of 45 degrees and not at a food depth of two inches or less.
Little Caesar’s
1520 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Dec. 6: Routine check (25 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee was observed handwashing for less than the required amount of time. Blue — No sanitizer residual was detected on wiping cloth.
Far East
218 Fourth Ave. W, Olympia
Dec. 6: Routine check (25 red; 18 blue)
Comments: Red — In two-door cooler, rice is covered and cooling at 125 degrees. Cooling food should not be covered. Blue — Handwash sink in kitchen is blocked with containers. Handwash sink in waitress station had no paper towels. Bags of rice were being stored directly on floor.
Pho Tumwater
111 Tumwater Blvd., Tumwater
Dec. 8: Routine check (25 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Cooked beef, cooked tofu cubes, sprouts, cooked rice noodles were all found at room temperature storage. These foods must be stored at 41 degrees or below. Blue — Container of frozen wontons was being thawed at room temperature.
Sonic
7746 Martin Way, Lacey
Nov. 30: Routine check (25 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee was observed washing hands for less time than required 20 seconds.
Jack in the Box
4040 Martin Way, Lacey
Dec. 8: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Swing Wine Bar
825 Columbia St. SW, Olympia
Dec. 7: Routine check (0 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Blue — Ice scoop container needs cleaning.
Quizno’s
19810 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester
Dec. 12: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
5th on 4th
926 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
Dec. 9: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Open-top cooler next to grill had foods on top and bottom at 44 degrees.
Silver Saloon
2725 Pacific Ave., Olympia
Nov. 30: Routine check (75 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Large pans of ham and pea soup and beef stew were cooling in the walk-in at depths of three to four inches. Pre-cooked shredded potatoes were at 75 degrees in oven. Potatoes must be held below 41 degrees or above 135 degrees at all times. Cook failed to wash hands between glove changes after changing tasks. Blue — Sanitizer was prepared too strong. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on Dec. 13, at which time 30 red violations were noted.
