Restaurant inspections for Jan. 18

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Subway
4055 Martin Way E., Olympia
Dec. 13: Routine check (0 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Sanitizer too weak.
McDonald’s
5601 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Dec. 13: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
Hart’s Mesa
903 Rogers St. NW, Olympia
Dec. 13: Routine check (30 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Shellfish tags not available at time of inspection. Beans were cooling in walk-in cooler at a depth of 3-4 inches, covered. Also, food observed cooling at room temperature for 45 minutes at 100-135 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be cooled using an approved method. Blue — Sanitizer test strips unavailable.
Tugboat Annie’s
2100 West Bay Drive, Olympia
Dec. 13: Routine check (30 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees’ foodhandler cards were expired. Mac and cheese was at 50 degrees in walk-in cooler, covered. Foods must be cooled in a 2-inch deep pan, uncovered in walk-in.
Eagan’s Westside Drive-in
1420 Harrison Ave. W., Olympia
Dec. 13: Routine check (5 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee’s foodhandler card was expired.
O’Blarney’s Irish Pub
4411 Martin Way E., Olympia
Dec. 7: Routine check (0 red, 2 blue)
Comments: Blue — Dish “scullery” area in disrepair. Area behind sprayer needs to be sealed or replaced.
Fujiyama
2930 Capital Mall Drive, Olympia
Dec. 14: Routine check (15 red, 11 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card. Lettuce was in a 55-gallon bucket at 46-48 degrees on ice. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 degrees or below. Blue — Calamari was thawing at room temperature. Wiping cloth sanitizer was too strong. In-use ice cream scoop being stored in stagnant 63-degree water. Dishwasher sanitizer cycle was not dispensing sanitizer.
Herfy’s Burger
315 Cooper Point Road NW, Olympia
Dec. 14: Routine check (5 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Front wait station prep cooler was 42-44 degrees. All cold holding/storage must maintain 41 degrees or below.
Burger King
400 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Dec. 14: Routine check (5 red, 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees had expired or missing foodhandler cards.
Hannah’s II
123 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia
Dec. 15: Routine check (0 red, 0 blue)
McDonald’s
4640 Whitman Lane SE, Olympia
Dec. 14: Routine check (5 red, 5 blue)
Comments: Red — There were some expired foodhandler cards. Blue — Paper cup was being used to scoop ice.
Subway
3430 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia
Dec. 14: Routine check (5 red, 2 blue)
Comments: Red — There were expired foodhandler cards. Blue — All missing floor tiles under three-compartment sink must be replaced.
