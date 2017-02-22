Restaurant inspections for Feb. 22

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Farrelli’s Pizza & Pool Co.
4870 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey
Jan. 3: Routine check (5 red; 2 blue)
Comments: Red — Some employees had no foodhandler cards. Blue — Concrete floor in walk-in cooler is dilapidated and allowing accumulation of food debris.
Pints Barn
114 East St. SW, Olympia
Jan. 5: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — No customer advisory present on menu for raw oysters.
Burger King
4830 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey
Jan. 12: Routine check (15 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees had expired foodhandler cards. Chicken chunks in hot holding were at 131 degrees. Hot holding must maintain temperature of 135 or above. Thawed chili in walk-in cooler was at 38-45 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. Blue — xx.
Casa Mia
134 Prairie Park Drive, Yelm
Jan. 12: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Cook’s two-door under-counter refrigerator was holding food between 42-44 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below.
Sonic
1301 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Jan. 18: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees were missing foodhandler cards.
Cooper Point Public House
3002 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Jan. 18: Routine check (30 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees were missing or had expired foodhandler cards. Meatballs in walk-in cooler were 53 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain foods at 41 degrees or below. Blue — Salad spinner had residual food debris, and needs extra cleaning and sanitizing.
Taco Bell
5650 Martin Way, Lacey
Jan. 18: Routine check (10 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — A box of salsa was on handsink, and ice was in the basin. Handwashing facilities must be used only for handwashing. Blue — Sanitizer was too weak in container for wiping cloths.
Pho 102
211 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater
Jan. 18: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Fried eggrolls holding in basket above fryer oil were at 130 degrees. These must be kept at 135 degrees or above. Blue — Natural gas water heater was not on. Owner re-ignited burner and hot water supply was restored.
Paul’s Burger & Teriyaki
3759 Martin Way E, Olympia
Jan. 18: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Meconi’s Italian Subs
111 Tumwater Blvd., Tumwater
Jan. 17: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Five Guys Burgers
1200 Cooper Point Road SW, Olympia
Jan. 17: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees were missing foodhandler cards.
