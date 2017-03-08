Restaurant inspections for March 8

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Subway
5729 Littlerock Road SE, Tumwater
Jan. 23: Routine check (15 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card. Dirty dishes were in handwash sink. Handwash sinks must only be used for handwashing. Blue — Four bags of cooked beef were thawing at room temperature. This is not an approved method of thawing.
Subway
5595 Capitol Blvd., Tumwater
Jan. 20: Routine check (0 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Blue — Bag of frozen roast beef in bowl of water in food sink. Water must be running and flowing over food when thawing. Sanitizer solution was under the required strength.
Littlerock Saloon
6520 128th Ave. SW, Littlerock
Jan. 23: Routine check (15 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees had expired foodhandler cards. This establishment lacks a separate designated handwash sink.
Jersey Mike’s
4131 Martin Way E, Lacey
Dec. 19: Routine check (50 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee washed hands for less than required 20 seconds. Meatballs in hot holding were 114-117 degrees, and marinara was 118-123 degrees. Hot holding must maintain temperature at 135 degrees or above. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on January 9, at which time no violations were noted.
Comfort Inn
4700 Park Center Ave., Lacey
Jan. 25: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Residential refrigerator used for commercial purposes. Blue — Low battery on digital thermometer was causing inaccurate reading of temperatures.
Quality Inn & Suites
120 College St., Lacey
Jan. 25: Routine check (10 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — No handwash sink in food prep areas. Blue — Residential refrigerator being used in place of commercial refrigerator, with inadequate equipment for temperature control.
Hampton Inn & Suites
4301 Martin Way, Olympia
Jan. 25: Routine check (35 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Sausage links in chafing dish were between 109-113 degrees. Hot holding must be 135 degrees or above for potentially hazardous foods. Cut cantaloupe on metal tray on ice at 56 degrees. Cold holding must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below.
Limeberry
5739 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater
Jan. 24: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card. Blue — Sanitizer test strips were not available at time of inspection.
Pizza Hut
5765 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater
Jan. 30: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees were missing foodhandler cards.
Dockside Bistro & Wine Bar
501 Columbia St. NW, Olympia
Feb. 3: Routine check (0 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Blue — Bar area drink ice container has food container stored in it. Small dining room restroom door needs self-closer.
