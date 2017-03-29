Restaurant inspections for March 29

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
McDonald’s
505 Yelm Ave. W, Yelm
March 21: Routine check (0 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Blue — The latch on the walk-in is broken and must be repaired. Dumpster too full.
Pizza Hut/Wing Street
1412 Yelm Ave., Yelm
March 21: Routine check (0 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Blue — Dumpster is half full with open lid.
El Sarape II
955 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia
March 21: Routine check (30 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees had missing or expired foodhandler cards. Cookline handwash sink lacks paper towels. Raw shrimp and whole shelled eggs stored in walk-in cooler above ready-to-eat food. Cheeses on ice in steam table were between 50-62 degrees. All cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. Blue — Wiping cloth sanitizer was too weak at several locations. Forks being stored with handles down. Serving utensils should be stored handles up to prevent contamination. Handwash signs absent in both restrooms.
Domino’s Pizza
3225 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
March 16: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Subway
5900 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater
March 20: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
KFC/Taco Bell
1304 Yelm Ave., Yelm
March 20: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Little Caesar’s
805 College St., Lacey
March 22: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
