Restaurant inspections for April 5

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Tofu Hut
4804 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey
Feb. 28: Routine check (70 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee put gloves on without properly washing hands after changing tasks. Cooked onion in sealed container in merchandiser unit was 67 degrees, cooked rice noodles in covered plastic container were 4 inches deep. Packaged pork pot stickers were 67 degrees in single-door reach-in. Lettuce and bean sprouts were 43 degrees. Facility operating without a valid Thurston County health permit. Blue — Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Packaged-food merchandiser was being used for food storage. In-use utensils were being stored in standing water. Reinspection: A follow-up inspection was conducted on March 28, at which time there were 70 red violations, and 8 blue violations. Failing to use gloves while preparing ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling methods, improper cold holding, failure to have a thermometer on site, and no consumer advisory were among the repeat violations.
Subway
Capital Mall, Olympia
March 27: Routine check (30 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee didn’t wash hands for required 20 seconds. The digital thermometer being used was not accurate.
Eastside Big Tom
2023 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
March 27: Routine check (35 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Sliced tomatoes next to grill were 55 degrees. These must be kept below 41 degrees. Various foods in tall reach-in were at 45 degrees.
Pattaya Wok
9323 Martin Way, Lacey
March 27: Routine check (40 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Rice noodles were being kept in 5-gallon buckets on metal table next to stove at 64-67 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be kept below 41 degrees or above 135 degrees. Tofu in top and bottom of prep unit was 43-57 degrees, and cabbage in prep unit was 43 degrees. These foods must be kept at 41 degrees or below. No accurate thermometer was available. Blue — Bowls were being used as scoops. No sanitizer was detected in sanitizer buckets.
Kobo Teriyaki
9323 Martin Way E, Olympia
March 27: Routine check (35 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee washed hands at 3-compartment sink instead of in handwashing sink. Cabbage in walk-in was in covered plastic tube in depth greater than 2 inches at 44-46 degrees, and cut cabbage was double stacked in prep unit at 44-45 degrees. Blue — Some food and non-food surfaces were not easily cleanable.
McDonald’s
505 Yelm Ave. W, Yelm
March 27: Routine check (0 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Blue — Latch for walk-in was broken. Dumpster was overly full.
Pizza Hut/Wing Street
1412 Yelm Ave., Yelm
March 21: Routine check (0 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Blue — One Dumpster lid was open, with Dumpster half full.
Pints & Quarts
Capital Mall, Olympia
March 8: Routine check (55 red; 18 blue)
Comments: Red — Several workers had expired or missing foodhandler cards. Employee used bare hands to prepare a salad. Handwash sink next to dishwasher blocked by cart, and bar handwash sink had no paper towels. Foods in upper section of prep cooler were between 44-51 degrees. Potentially hazardous foods must be kept at 41 degrees or below. Plastic inserts were cracked with pitting, which makes them uncleanable. Blue — Raw meats were on shelves in walk-in cooler directly above beverages. Sanitizer in kitchen and bar dishwashers was too weak. Ice machine had mold growth. Floor in food prep areas had accumulated food debris. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted March 23, at which time no violations were noted.
