Restaurant inspections for April 12

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Haven House
1630 Eastside St. SE, Olympia
March 31: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — No sanitizer solution had been prepared.
Subway
5750 Ruddell Road SE, Lacey
March 28: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Red Wagon
7205 Old Highway 99 SE, Tumwater
March 30: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Cooked onions were being held in pan on grill at 130 degrees. Hot holding must maintain a temperature of 135 or above.
Tahoma Valley Bar & Grill
15425 Mosman Ave., Yelm
March 3: Routine check (45 red; 20 blue)
Comments: Red — Grill area handwash sink unavailable due to storage of sanitizing bucket in the sink. Also, the handwash sink lacked soap and papertowels. Bacon and potatoes were stored at room temperature. All potentially hazardous foods must be stored either 41 degrees or below or 135 degrees or above. Raw ground beef in night side of chef’s two-door drawer refrigerator was 46 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. Blue — Missing on non-working thermometers noted for salad refrigerator, chec’s two-door, make refrigerator. No test strips were available for sanitizer buckets or sanitizing rinse in dishwasher. Mechanical slicer needs to be cleaned after each use. Lids on dumpster not closed. Debris under shelves in back storage area.
Uptown Lounge
201 Prairie Park St., Yelm
March 29: Routine check (30 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Crostini butter on shelf in prep area was room temperature. Cook’s line area had potentially hazardous foods held at 43-44 degrees.
Teriyaki Japan
Capital Mall, Olympia
March 22: Routine check (95 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Red — Person in charge was unable to answer questions on proper hot and cold holding temperatures. One employee had no foodhandler card and one employee had an expired card. A handwash sink was blocked by utensils. Noodles were cooling in walk-in refrigerator at a depth of 6 inches in a covered container. Foods must cool at a depth of no more than 2 inches in an uncovered container. Eggrolls were in the steeamtable at 98 degrees. Hot holding must be 135 degrees or above. Cabbage in hopper next to cookline was 65 degrees. Cold holding must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. Blue — Sanitizer test strips were unavailable. Shrimp was thawing in stagnant water at 51 degrees. Foods must be thawed under running water or under refrigeration. Reinpsection: A reinspection was conducted on April 3, at which time all violations had been corrected.
Wetzel’s Pretzels
Capital Mall, Olympia
April 3: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Subway
4820 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia
April 4: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card.
Shari’s Restaurant
4525 Martin Way, Lacey
April 3: Routine check (45 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee entered walk-in refrigerator with one gloved hand while putting the other glove on. Prevent potential contamination by washing hands and putting gloves on after each task. Handsink is being used as a dump sink and is not accessible to handwashing. Potentially hazardous foods in several cold holding areas were above the maximum cold holding/storage temperature of 41 degrees. Blue — Beef in bags in standing water in insert to thaw. Thawing must take place under running water or by refrigeration.
Burger King
1609 Marvin Road, Lacey
March 29: Routine check (20 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees had expired foodhandler cards. Reheated precooked chicken was 114-139 degrees without a reliable way to check check temperatures. Blue — Thermometers were missing from under-counter refrigerators. Food contact surfaces were being improperly cleaned. Cleaned blender tops had food debris on them.
Comments