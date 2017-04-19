Restaurant inspections for April 19

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Domino’s Pizza
1140 Galaxy Drive NE, Lacey
March 29: Routine check (10 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Chemical bottle was unlabeled.
Miso Asian Bistro
4514 Lacey Blvd., Lacey
April 4: Routine check (25 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Employee washed hands for less than the required 20 seconds. Blue — Boxed food was being stored on floor.
Emperor’s Palace
400 Cooper Point Road, Olympia
March 22: Routine check (40 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card. Raw chicken was stored over beef and pork in meat walk-in cooler. Several foods were cooling at a depth exceeding two inches in covered pans. Foods were between 85-113 degrees. Foods must be cooled using approved method. Foods in 2-door merchandizer cooler were between 43-45 degrees. Foods in cold holding/storage must be maintained at 41 degrees or colder.
Martin Way Diner
2423 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
April 7: Routine check (30 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — One cook did not change gloves or wash hands after handling raw meat. Hands must be washed after handling raw meat products even when wearing gloves. One employee had expired foodhandler card.
Dairy Queen
611 Lilly Road SE, Olympia
April 7: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Quat sanitizer dispenser produces solution too strong.
Han’s Burgers
1015 College St., Lacey
April 10: Routine check (10 red; 12 blue)
Comments: Red — One employee had expired foodhandler card. Tomato slices and cut lettuce in top of prep refrigerator was between 42-45 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or below. Blue — Chlorine contact sanitizer was made too strong. Fluorescent light tube fixtures need covers on lamps. Debris was accumulating on floor below equipment at grill line.
Teriyaki Delight
855 Trosper Road, Tumwater
March 20: Routine check (60 red; 15 blue)
Comments: Red — Person in charge was unable to answer questions about proper cooking temperatures. One employee had no foodhandler card. Employees were putting on gloves without washing hands after washing dishes, and handling raw chicken. Rice was cooling in the single-door merchandiser at a depth of six inches in a covered container. Foods must be cooled using an approved method. Blue — Wiping cloth sanitizer was too strong. Chicken for donation stored in plastic bags. Food contact surfaces and containers must be easily cleanable. Dishwash sink was set up with detergent and sanitizer in the same sink basin. Dishwashing must be done in all three sink basins with process of wash-rinse-sanitize. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on March 20, at which time there were 25 red violations and 10 blue violations. Reinspection: A second reinspection was conducted on April 3, at which time no violations were found.
Charley’s Grilled Subs
Capital Mall, Olympia
April 11: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
The Evergreen State College — Marketplace
CAB Building, 2nd floor
April 12: Routine check (35 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Shredded chicken and beef were in steam table at temperatures below the required 135 degrees. Salad bar items on ice, including tofu and chopped lettuce were being held above the required 41 degrees. .
