May 03, 2017 6:15 AM

Restaurant inspections for May 3

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Pho Thai

805 College St., Lacey

March 30: Routine check (65 red; 8 blue)

Comments: Red — Employee did not wash hands after using dirty wiping cloth before food prep. White shell raw eggs stored above cooked and ready-to-eat foods. Room temperature storage of potentially dangerous foods. Noodles requiring refrigeration were being stored on counter. Prep unit is not keeping foods at or below 41 degrees. Blue — Raw chicken was being thawed in prep sink without running water. Bowl was being used as rice scoop. A follow-up visit was done April 7. Issues were being properly addressed, and manager was to train new employees.

Pita Pit

625 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Olympia

April 19: Routine check (35 red; 3 blue)

Comments: Red — Employees were washing hands without soap and for less than the required 20 seconds. Front handwash sink lacks soap. Blue — Restroom was unavailable due to keys being locked in the restroom.

Pho Vy

909 Sleater Kinney Road, Lacey

April 19: Routine check (5 red; 8 blue)

Comments: Red — Foods in two-door prep fridge were at 39-44 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 or below. Blue — Small tub of basil in water stored in hand sink. Frozen beef slices in container being thawed at room temperature.

Toto’s Wok Teriyaki

6020 Pacific Ave., Lacey

April 6: Routine check (35 red; 0 blue)

Comments: Red — Employee used bare hands to gauge cabbage temperature. Potentially hazardous foods in cold storage in temperature danger zone at 45 degrees. Dial thermometer was inaccurate.

Pizza Hut/Wing Street

6020 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey

April 18: Routine check (0 red; 3 blue)

Comments: Blue — Non-food contact surfaces were unclean, with excessive grease buildup, food debris and grease and dust buildup underneath equipment.

Jack in the Box

8215 Martin Way, Lacey

April 18: Routine check (0 red; 2 blue)

Comments: Blue — Light visible around door when closed.

I. Talia Pizzeria

2505 Fourth Ave. W, Olympia

April 17: Routine check (25 red; 5 blue)

Comments: Red — Sausage was cooling in lower prep cooler at a depth of 6 inches and covered in plastic wrap. Cooling must be done in an approved method. Blue — Deli slicer had accumulated food debris.

Menchie’s

Capital Mall, Olympia

April 17: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)

Lemon Grass Restaurant & Lounge

8125 Quinault Drive, Lacey

March 27: Routine check (50 red; 5 blue)

Comments: Red — Employee washed hands for less than the required 20 seconds without soap. This is a repeat violation. Three employees had expired foodhandler cards. Kitchen handwash sink was inaccessible due to being used to store chemical bottles. Potentially hazardous foods were being stored in temperature danger zone above 41 degrees in cold storage. Blue — Food contact surfaces not maintained. Ice machine had mold-like substance. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted April 17, at which time there were no violations.

Jamba Juice

Capital Mall, Olympia

April 14: Routine check (30 red; 10 blue)

Comments: Red — One employee had no foodhandler card. Employee was using the cash register and began food prep without washing hands and changing gloves. Blue — Blenders had cracks and damage that make them uncleanable. These must be replaced. Juicers had accumulated food debris.

