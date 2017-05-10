Restaurant inspections for May 10

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Additional restaurant inspections, as well as restaurant inspections for the previous six months can be found in our online database.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Pizza Time
112 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia
April 19: Routine check (5 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Two employees had expired food-handler cards. Blue — Fluorescent lights need covers.
Jack in the Box
110 Trosper Road, Tumwater
April 27: Routine check (5 red; 0 blue)
Comments: Red — Several employees had expired food-handler cards.
Best Western Tumwater Inn
5188 Capitol Blvd. S., Olympia
April 13: Routine check (60 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Chicken chilaquiles were cooling in two-door reach-in cooler at 100 degrees, covered in wrap. Eggs and potatoes in buffet’s hot-hold unit were between 101-125 degrees. All hot-held foods must be maintained at 135 degrees or above. Cut melons on ice were between 50-56 degrees. Cold holding/storage must maintain temperature of 41 degrees or lower. Blue — Sanitizer bucket had no trace of sanitizer. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on April 27, at which time no violations were noted.
Mariachi Alegra
19947 Old Highway 99 SW, Rochester
April 27: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Happy Teriyaki V
5103 Capitol Blvd. S., Tumwater
April 20: Routine check (25 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Rice was cooling in the merchandiser at a depth of 3-5 inches, uncovered between 55-93 degrees. Tempura shrimp and vegetables in same cooler at a depth of 3-4 inches, uncovered between 48-53 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be cooled using an approved method. Blue — Mold accumulation in ice machine.
The Colonial Inn
3730 14th Ave. SE, Lacey
May 1: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Comfort Inn
1620 74th Ave. SW, Tumwater
May 2: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Indian Summer Grill
5900 Troon Lane SE, Olympia
April 24: Routine check (80 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Cook was chopping and handling foods with bare hands. An 11-pound beef roast was cooling in walk-in cooler. Meats must be cut to cool at four pounds or less. Four flat pans of chicken breasts pulled from oven to be readied for serving were at temperatures from 131 to 169 degrees. They must be cooled to a minimum of 165 degrees. Thermometers were not being used by food-handlers to verify temperatures. Blue — Restroom door to kitchen was left open. They must be self-closing. Reinspection: A reinspection was conducted on May 4, at which time all violations had been corrected.
Aztec Lanes
2824 Martin Way, Olympia
April 26: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Guest House Inn & Suites
1600 74th Ave. SW, Tumwater
May 3: Routine check (10 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Paper towel roll at hand-wash sink was empty. Blue — Sanitizer test strips were not available.
