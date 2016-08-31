Restaurant inspections for Aug. 31

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment and at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Character’s Corner Bar
6620 Sexton Road NW, Olympia
July 27: Routine check (5 red; 13 blue)
Comments: Red — Walk-in cooler, three-door Victory cooler and two-door prep table all had temperatures above 41 degrees. Blue — Wiping cloth sanitizer was too strong. Dishwashers in both the bar and the kitchen failed to reach 160 degrees. Door seals cracked on two-door cooler. Also, mold accumulation around prep cooler doors.
Subway
6541 Sexton Road NW, Olympia
July 27: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — Wiping cloth bucket had no sanitizer.
Koibito
730 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey
July 27: Routine check (45 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Red — Main kitchen handwash sink was blocked by pots. Pot of rice being cooled in depth greater than 2 inches, and temperature was between 100-104 degrees in walk-in. Raw fish in sushi area was being held at 48 degrees. Cold holding/storage must be 41 degrees or colder. Blue — Bowls were being used to measure potentially hazardous foods.
Burger King
1609 Marvin Road NE, Lacey
Aug. 3: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
McDonalds
1325 Marvin Road NE, Lacey
Aug. 3: Routine check (10 red; 10 blue)
Comments: Red — Various potentially hazardous foods were being held in temperatures above 41 degrees. Blue — Chlorine sanitizer was too weak. Dishwasher not properly sanitizing.
Panorama City Restaurant
1751 Circle Drive, Lacey
Aug. 2: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
Nickelby’s
600 Trosper Road SW, Tumwater
Aug. 2: Routine check (45 red; 3 blue)
Comments: Red — Wiping cloth bucket was being stored in handwashing sink. Cooked sausage and bacon on kitchen steam table was at 118-120 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods must be maintained at 135 degrees or above for hot holding. Several foods were observed to be out of the proper temperature range. Blue — Excess grease accumulation under flat top grill.
IHOP
3519 Martin Way, Olympia
Aug. 12: Routine check (0 red; 0 blue)
The Lucky Lunch Box
2826 Capitol Blvd. S, Olympia
Aug. 10: Routine check (0 red; 5 blue)
Comments: Blue — In salad/beverage cooler, packaged salad was not labeled as required.
Highway Diner
10109 Highway 12, Rochester
Aug. 11: Routine check (0 red; 8 blue)
Comments: Blue — Cooked beef thawing in food sink. Water must be running and flowing over food when thawing. Sanitizer strength was too weak.
