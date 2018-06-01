How to buy a home in 10 basic steps

Water efficiency is the smart use of resources through water-saving technologies and simple steps you can take around the house, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Much of your indoor water use probably occurs in the bathroom.
At a Beijing supermarket, customers don't need a card to checkout. Instead, a camera scans their faces and matches it to a sales account. After entering a mobile phone number to charge the online account, the transaction is complete.
"Mason bees are the most prolific pollinators," says Robert Girvin, a Tacoma doctor who's been keeping mason bees for four years. "They're child-friendly, don't sting and are easy to manage. It's something easy you can do to improve the local envi
Olympia homeowner David Williams along with former MGM and Paramount studios' set designer Thomas Polidori offer their thoughts during a July 10th tour of the basement area which was turn it into a replica London street from the 1930s, including a
Police in Austin, Texas recently released video showing a BMW plunging seven stories from a downtown parking garage and striking another vehicle as it lands in an alley. The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and crashed through a barrier.
A Fort Worth police car does "donuts" in an empty parking lot to celebrate National Donut Day, which is Friday, June 1. The department warned that the car was driven by a professional driver and that civilians shouldn't attempt these maneuvers.
You don't have to leave your firearms at home when you travel. Transportation Security Administration regional spokesman Mark Howell on Monday demonstrated at KCI the proper way to bring firearms on board an airline.