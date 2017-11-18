10 reasons it’s great to garden in Western Washington. One involves kangaroos.

As Thanksgiving approaches, it’s time for the annual “Thankful That We Garden in Western Washington” column.
This year, as hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and fires have torn through the South, East and West, our local garden complaints of slugs, deer and rainy weather seem mild by comparison.
Which is a good thing.
Top Ten Reasons to be Thankful You Garden in Western Washington
No. 10. Our slugs can be big and plentiful, but they do not bite humans. Gardeners in Eastern Washington must watch out for rattle snakes. California gardeners battle tarantulas and gophers.
No. 9. Our wind storms knock out the power and fell trees, but they do not pick up houses from their foundations. Tornadoes have never given Washingtonians a chance to see what is over the rainbow and for that I am thankful.
No. 8. We don’t have to mulch our roses with shovels of wood chips, cover them with plastic cones or lay them on their sides and cover them with soil so that they survive the winter.
Even if you forget to prune your tall roses before winter winds whip them about, our mild winter weather means they will most likely survive.
No. 7. We don’t have to spray for ants in our pantry or scorpions on our porches. Gardeners in the warm, desert climates have winter sunshine but they also have winter pests that sneak into the house.
No. 6. Kangaroos have never destroyed a newly planted garden in Western Washington. Elephants have never trampled our orchards and lions and tigers do not devour garden chickens. Our deer damage seems mild in comparison.
No. 5. We have the Tacoma Home and Garden Show in January and the Northwest Flower and Garden Show in February.
Visitors from Canada, Alaska and the East Coast tell us we take these indoor winter shows — with their sneak peek of spring and the latest gardening info — for granted. They are right.
No. 4. We can grow hydrangeas, raspberries, blueberries, clematis, rhododendrons, azaleas and fuchsias better than anyone else in the world. Our cool summers and mild, wet winters make these garden beauties thrive.
No. 3. We can garden on rainfall alone.
You do not need sprinklers to keep shrubs alive and lawns green (most of the year anyway) so home owners here do not have to clean out irrigation lines, wipe salt deposits from sprinkler heads or feel guilty about having a thirsty lawn.
Rock and gravel can be artfully displayed as a lawn substitute down south, but nothing beats the green, green grass that surrounds us every spring.
No. 2. Our climate allows us to create pockets of tropical paradise. Cannas, bananas and other tropical plants thrive in the summer as well as cacti, succulents and sedums.
From jungle orchids to desert yuccas and even lichens and moss from way up north, we can grow it all. Zonal envy for our Western Washington climate is often expressed by head gardeners all over the world when we say we are from “Seattle.”
No. 1. The No. 1 one reason we should be thankful we live in Western Washington is our evergreens.
Tall cedar, graceful hemlock, sword fern, huckleberry and salal keep their foliage over the winter, reminding us that we live in a gardener’s paradise and that our native plants offer year-long beauty, if only we take the time to notice.
Throw in the Cascade Mountains and a multitude of lakes, rivers and Puget Sound and our cup runneth over with natural beauty. Be grateful and keep growing.
