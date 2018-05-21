Boy who was hit by pickup in Lacey is in stable, but critical condition, police say

An 11-year-old boy who was hit by a pickup on Saturday was in stable, but critical condition on Sunday, a spokesman for Lacey police said.
After the incident, the boy was first taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital, then was flown to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma, Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said Monday.
The driver of the pickup is not under investigation for a criminal act, he said. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative, Newcomb said.
About 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Lacey police and Lacey Fire District 3 were dispatched to Ruddell Road Southeast and Texas Avenue Southeast, which is near Chambers Elementary School.
The boy, who had spent the night at a friend's house, was going to another friend's house on Saturday when he walked into the street and was hit by the pickup.
Comments