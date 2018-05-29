Fight leads to stabbing at Fife junior high; school locked down

An altercation between two students at Columbia Junior High at 2901 54th Ave. E. Fife resulted in a stabbing. One student has been transported to a local hospital and the boy's assailant has been arrested.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Box truck overturns in tunnel

Traffic

Box truck overturns in tunnel

Surveillance video from inside Boston's O'Neill Tunnel shows a box truck overturning during the early morning commute. The accident caused a backup of over 10 miles.