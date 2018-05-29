Man throws coffee in face of McDonald's manager in Lacey

Video released Tuesday by the Lacey Police Department shows a man tossing hot coffee into the face of a McDonald's manager in Lacey on Friday when she refused to give him a refill after he poured a purchased coffee into his own tumbler.
Lacey Police Department Courtesy
