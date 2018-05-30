'I don't care if I hurt you,' Emmett school bus driver says as she tries to remove student
Emmett police in Idaho are investigating allegations by the parents of a 9-year-old student with disabilities that a school bus driver verbally and physically abused the boy during a confrontation on a bus on April 12.
Emmett Independent School DistrictAggregated by Katy Moeller
Two fishermen, Jason Elizondo Stab and Nicholas Long were fishing off San Luis Pass on Galveston Island. They caught a pregnant stingray, and it gave birth right in front of them on the pier. They threw mama and her babies back into the bay.
Members of the Lummi Nation led a protest march in Miami on May 26 as part of ongoing efforts to free Lolita, also known as Tokitae, from the Miami Seaquarium. Lolita has been held in captivity for 47 years after being captured in the Salish Sea.
Video released Tuesday by the Lacey Police Department shows a man tossing hot coffee into the face of a McDonald's manager in Lacey on Friday when she refused to give him a refill after he poured a purchased coffee into his own tumbler.
An altercation between two students at Columbia Junior High at 2901 54th Ave. E. in Fife resulted in a stabbing. One student has been transported to a local hospital and the boy's assailant has been arrested. The lockdown was lifted after 1 p.m.
An estimated 8000 Starbucks stores were closed temporarily Tuesday for anti-bias training for employees following an incident in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men waiting for a friend in a store.
Boy Scout Troop 162 continued their annual Memorial Day display of 1400 American Flags near Interstate-435 and 95th Street in Lenexa, Kansas. The 360-degree video shows where it is located in a field next to the Kiewit Corporation building.
Flash floods struck a Maryland community wracked by similar flooding in 2016, authorities said, and water rescues were being carried out as raging brown waters surged through the streets Sunday, May 27.
This is a "How it works" video of 'the BackSeat' app. A few of the key features are reviewed here. There are several more settings within the app as well as the app being customize-able based on your lifestyle.
Brigadier General Richard Blunt, a 33-year Army veteran, was the guest speaker at Manatee County's Memorial Day Observance in Florida. He said Americans, especially young people, have lost their way when it comes to honoring fallen soldiers.