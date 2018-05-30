Teenage boy at Canyon Ridge High School graduation pretends to shoot people in crowd
Video taken at the Canyon Ridge High School graduation ceremony appears to depict a teenage boy standing in the bleachers with an umbrella pretending to shoot people. The video has sparked concern in the community about the teen's behavior.
Joesph SimonAggregated by Kelsey Grey and Nicole Blanchard
The Canadian federal government has agreed to buy Trans Mountain Pipeline from Kinder Morgan and expand it from Alberta to the B.C. coast. The expansion could pose serious risks for the critically endangered southern-resident killer whale population.
Helmet cam footage has emerged of the fire at Governor’s Circle in south Sacramento, CA., early Friday, May 25, 2018. The footage shows Sacramento City Fire crews working to extinguish the blaze and limit the spread of the fire to surrounding areas.
Emmett police in Idaho are investigating allegations by the parents of a 9-year-old student with disabilities that a school bus driver verbally and physically abused the boy during a confrontation on a bus on April 12.
Two fishermen, Jason Elizondo Stab and Nicholas Long were fishing off San Luis Pass on Galveston Island. They caught a pregnant stingray, and it gave birth right in front of them on the pier. They threw mama and her babies back into the bay.
An altercation between two students at Columbia Junior High at 2901 54th Ave. E. in Fife resulted in a stabbing. One student has been transported to a local hospital and the boy's assailant has been arrested. The lockdown was lifted after 1 p.m.
Members of the Lummi Nation led a protest march in Miami on May 26 as part of ongoing efforts to free Lolita, also known as Tokitae, from the Miami Seaquarium. Lolita has been held in captivity for 47 years after being captured in the Salish Sea.
Video released Tuesday by the Lacey Police Department shows a man tossing hot coffee into the face of a McDonald's manager in Lacey on Friday when she refused to give him a refill after he poured a purchased coffee into his own tumbler.
An estimated 8000 Starbucks stores were closed temporarily Tuesday for anti-bias training for employees following an incident in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men waiting for a friend in a store.