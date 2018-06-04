2 Boy Scouts, 2 leaders found safe on Mount Baker after going missing overnight

Two 13-year-old Boy Scouts and two troop leaders reported missing during a summit attempt on Mount Baker were found safe Monday morning.
They somehow became separated from the group Sunday, prompting Bellingham Mountain Rescue to launch a search.
Temperatures in the area dipped to 17 degrees overnight but authorities said the missing climbers were dressed appropriately for the weather.
The troop hiked into the area near Glacier Creek Road and were attempting to climb the mountain on its north face via the Coleman-Deming route, according to the Whatcom Sheriff’s Department.
After being found about 9:30 a.m. Monday, the four were being airlifted off the mountain.
It was not immediately clear if they were injured.
Mount Baker is a 10,781-foot volcano in the North Cascades.
Comments