2 men suspected of stealing bank card data in Elma

Elma police are asking for the public's help to identify two men suspected of attaching a "skimmer" to an ATM to steal bank card information.
The skimmer was attached to an ATM at the Elma Anchor Bank branch at 216 S. Third Street. Anchor Bank is notifying customers who might have been affected by the crime, according to police.
About 7 p.m. Friday, a man attached the skimming device. About 6:50 a.m. Saturday, a second man appeared and changed out the skimmer for a new one.
The two men were last seen driving a gray, 2018 Hyundai Tucson with the license plate #BJK5028. Police later determined it was a vehicle rented at Sea-Tac Airport on May 17 that was not returned.
Anyone with information is asked to call Elma police at 360-482-3131.
