Ed Galligan is gone. Now, the Port of Olympia wants to plan for the next executive director

The planning process for a new Port of Olympia executive director begins Thursday, according to the agenda for a special port commission work session.
The first item on the agenda: Succession planning for executive director. The three-member commission — Joe Downing, Bill McGregor and E.J. Zita — expect to devote about 50 minutes to the topic.
The port's former executive director was Ed Galligan, whose last day was Thursday after leading the port for nearly 13 years. He was put on paid administrative leave by the commission in April, then parted ways with the port last week after coming to terms on a separation and consulting agreement.
The commission has shared little about their decision, other than to say it was time for change. The acting executive director is Rudy Rudolph.
The work session is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the port commission meeting space in Olympia. It's at 626 Columbia St. NW Suite 1B.
Comments